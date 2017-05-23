Andy Collins, La Voix and Su Pollard announced as Snow White Panto Stars this December

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre and UK Productions are pleased to confirm the return of BBC 3 Counties Breakfast Show presenter Andy Collins and glam icon La Voix, in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Fri 8 – Sun 31 Dec.

No stranger to Christmas at the Waterside, this will be Andy’s 7th family pantomime, and once more he will be owning the stage with his trademark humour, (and no doubt some pots and pans!) playing the loveable Muddles.

Andy Collins will be playing Muddles

Bucks’ very own funny man, Andy can be heard on BBC 3 Counties’ airwaves every morning, setting listeners up for the day ahead, whilst regularly warming up the masses on hit TV shows including Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Chase, Big Brother and Celebrity Juice.

Despite all of Andy’s TV and radio ventures, there’s only one place he wants to be during the festive season, and the much-loved star explains why: ‘Panto is an annual highlight, not just for me as a showbiz luvvie, but for all the incredible audiences who seem to be booking earlier than ever to get their Christmas panto fix.

It’s a magical thing – so much fun, and I genuinely thrive on the buzz. In the words of Dorothy, ‘there’s no place like home’ and for me that’s Christmas at the Waterside. I can’t wait to be back!’

La Voix made a lasting impression in last year’s record-breaking production with her unmistakable red hair, super glitzy costumes and powerhouse vocals. The larger-than life Britain’s Got Talent star who also hit the big screen in 2016 appearing in the Ab Fab movie, returns to play Nursie, and is already getting to work on her priorities:

‘My outfits are being designed as we speak, and darlings, you’ll be needing sunglasses this winter! I intend to sparkle like a disco ball! Sharing the stage with Andy last year was a hoot… but that was merely a warm up! Laughter is the best medicine, and as Nursie I’ll be making sure there’s plenty of it!’



Also starring the previously announced Su Pollard playing Wicked Queen, and a team of the cheekiest dwarfs in the business, if you’re looking for the ultimate escape this December, look no further! Grab your shovel and your pick and book now for this year’s magical, must-see family pantomime. Call 0844 871 7607 (calls 7p per min plus you’re phone company’s access charge) or visit www.atgtickets.com/Aylesbury