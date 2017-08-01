5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to the Aylesbury area this week

1 Summer holiday fun

High Adrenaline, Market Square, Aylesbury, 11am - 3pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership organise school holiday events to entertain the children on Thursdays throughout the summer. Tomorrow’s event is a 90 foot mobile cave. If you have ever wanted to try your hand at tunnelling and caving, try out the experience in the heart of Aylesbury. £2.50 per go.

2 Comic Con

Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, tomorrow (Saturday August 5) and Sunday August 6, entry from 10am

The theatre’s very first Comic Con will take over the entire building for the whole weekend. Highlights will include visits from former Dr Who Colin Baker, Red Dwarf’s Hattie Hayridge and Farscape’s Virginia Hay There will also be a chance to see Dr Who’s tardis, the Game of Thrones throne, R2D2 and a Jurassic Park jeep. Numerous stalls and vendors will showcase their wares alongside fun displays, film props and interactive experiences. Actors and artists from film, television and the comic world will be in attendance, giving the public the chance to meet them and take part in many photo opportunities. Traders at the event will be selling everything from artwork to Lego, collectable toys and figures to jewellery. Visitors will be encouraged to take part in the Comic Con Cosplay competition in Circle 1 on arrival. Single day and weekend passes available. Call 0844 871 7607.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

3 Music

Reuben Gray, Piano Bar, New Theatre, Oxford, 7pm Friday August 4

The 16-year-old multi- instrumentalist Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist (pictured right in circle) is set to perform an intimate gig with an hour long set in the Piano Bar of the theatre. Speciality cocktails, wines and champagne will be available to buy from the bar throughout the evening. Tickets £10, box office 0844 871 3020.

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

4 Play day today!

Play in the Park, Vale Park, Aylesbury, 11am - 4pm today (Wednesday)

A date for all the family suitable for children up to the age of 12 (picture above from last year’s event by Derek Pelling). Climbing wall, motorised go karts, Umbanda drums, bouncy castles. Colonel Custard will wow the crowds with his circus skills and Bucks Fire and Rescue will be attending with a fire engine in tow. There will be plenty of food on offer with a barbecue and refreshment stalls. Entry is free along with some of the activities. Other activities cost between £1 and £3. Tokens can be bought on the day from the designated token booths.

www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/playinthepark

5Mimi’s European Adventure

Waddesdon Manor, 10am - 4pm Wednesdays to Sundays through to August 28

Waddesdon’s feathered mascot Mimi the Mynah is celebrating the Rothschild family heritage with a different themed activity each week inspired by the five countries where the Rothschild brothers made their homes. This week (August 2 - 6) is German week and there’s a chance to decorate your very own gingerbread heart in a traditional German style. £3 per child. Normal admission charges apply.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

