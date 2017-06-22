Summerfest returns to Haddenham

Summerfest, one of the UK’s largest one day beer festivals, returns for another year with plenty of live music, food and drink to keep everyone happy.

Beer lovers will appreciate that over 140 barrels of real ale will be on offer, including plenty from local micro breweries as well as nationwide favourites; also craft beers and lagers, plus over 30 novel and traditional ciders on tap.

Beers already confirmed for the festival include Haresfoot, Stonehenge, Brentwood and Silverstone.

If you are not into beer or cider there are plenty of other drinks to whet your appetite including cocktails, punches, Pimm’s, Prosecco and wine plus an impressive range of non alcoholic refreshments.

An amazing line up of live bands is promised - names yet to be confirmed at the time of writing - and they will play throughout the day. Previous years have included local favourites like The Bootleg Beatles.

Visitors will be able to select from a massive choice of food, with al fresco dining to suit every palate. And with lots of activities for children, this all adds up to a family friendly event.

The huge marquees will provide safe options for all styles of British weather, but obviously the organisers have booked a lovely sunny day!

The event takes place in the grounds of Haddenham Junior School in Woodways, Haddenham.

If travelling by bus, the Arriva Sapphire 280 (Aylesbury to Thame, Wheatley and Oxford) stops right outside the venue.

By rail, Haddenham and Thame Parkway is a short walk away, offering rail access via Chiltern Railways’ Marylebone to Birmingham route.

The Haddenham Beer Festivals are organised by a charitable trust which aims to deliver truly great days out whilst raising money for good causes in the local towns and villages.

Summerfest takes place from noon - 8pm on Saturday July 1.

Advance entry tickets are £10 online, but there is a wide variety of ticket options including vouchers for drinks and bring a friend packages. There are also discounts for group purchases. Full details at www.haddenham-beer-festival.co.uk

