Snowtastic fun over the Easter holidays in Hemel

Snow and skiing may not be the first things you think of at Easter time, but they would certainly provide a very memorable Easter!

The Snow Centre in Hemel Hempstead is offering a choice of family fun activities to give families a break they won’t forget.

Whether you are looking for ski or snowboard lessons, lift passes, sledging or simply an egg-citing day out with the kids, the indoor skiing and snowboarding destination has the Easter holiday covered.

Running a snow load of Easter activities, The Snow Centre has something to offer everyone, but places are limited so it is best to book as soon as possible.

One day ski or snowboard holiday camps for four to 10 year olds run for two hours and cost £65, while courses for 11 - 16 year olds are three hours and cost £85. Available on selected days during the Easter school holidays, this activity starts with a traditional ‘ski iff’ then youngsters are put into groups of the same ability and before they know it they will be having fun learning new skills on the largest real snow lesson slope in the country.

For families who want to have fun together the Ringo Slide is a fantastic family activity available to adults and children aged four and older. A purpose carved snow slide, complete with twists and turns, the Ringo Slide guarantees spinning, slipping and sliding fun. Costs £8.50 per person for a 30 minute session.

If it’s pure laughter you are looking for, there’s a chance to whizz, spin and slide down the Centre’s slope in a rubber ringo or sledge from 10.30am - 5.30pm on Easter Monday (April 17) when The Snow Centre’s ski and snowboard slope is open for sledging. No experience required, just grab a sledge and have a great time. Thirty minute sledging sessions will be available to those aged from four plus for £8.50. A great opportunity to beat family and friends to the bottom of the slope!

A variety of lift passes for all the family are on offer too, to help burn off the chocolate excesses.

For more information and to book activities go online to www.thesnowcentre.com or call 0344 770 7227.