Sinister goings on in old town

If you enjoy walking, spooky stories, a bit of history and socialising with fellow residents you might want to sign up for The Rose Thief.

Once again, Aylesbury Town Council has teamed up with local writer, director and actor David Pustansky to present an evening of entertainment in Aylesbury Old Town that goes above and beyond any normal night out in the town, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

Because The Rose Thief gives you a chance to be part of an interactive walking play around the atmospheric old cobbled streets of Aylesbury.

This year’s production is a mystery thriller with lots of audience interaction, drama, action and a hint of comedy for good measure.

Participants will help a disgraced police officer who is investigating a mysterious disappearance.

Walkers will witness the unfolding of a sinister ploy which will send shock waves through the town as an elusive criminal known as The Rose Thief is investigated and a disquieting truth that is hidden beneath the surface of the town’s community is uncovered.

The walks take place at 6pm and 8pm on Saturday and Sunday (November 12 and 13).

Tickets are limited to 50 per show.

Last year’s tour, The Vale of Secrets, was a huge success, so act fast to secure your tickets.

They are available from Bucks County Museum and from Aylesbury Town Council, both in Church Street, priced at £4.50 each.

Tickets can also be bought online at www.facebook.com/aylesburytc

Light refreshments, home made cakes, soup and hot drinks will be available to purchase at the start and end point of the walk at St Mary’s Church refectory in Aylesbury Old Town. So dress up warm and enjoy a scary tour of the cobbled streets!