Santa’s grotto on steam train

If you are looking for a First Class day out taking the children to see Father Christmas, look no further than Buckinghamshire Railway Centre.

During the four weekends leading up to Christmas Day Santa will be at the Quainton centre in a grotto with a difference - on a steam train!

Pre-booking is required and is now open at www.bucksrailcentre.org and tickets are going fast, especially the First Class seats, so hurry to avoid disappointment.

On the day, visitors will be shown to their reserved seats then when everyone is aboard the train will set off and take passengers up and down the third of a mile track as they await the arrival of Father Christmas and his elves.

Santa will make his way through all the carriages on the train, stopping at each one to talk to the children and give them all a present. All children will receive an age-related present, including babes in arms.

Thomas the Tank Engine fans will be excited to hear that Thomas will be pulling the special Christmas train for the first three weekends and there will be a chance to meet the Fat Controller.

For the final weekend before Christmas one of the railways’s own restored steam engines will pull the train.

On all dates visitors will be able to enjoy everything going on inside the glass roofed visitor centre. A children’s show and face painting are included in the ticket price. Also included are refreshments, with juice and a biscuit for children and a hot drink, sausage roll and mince pie for adults.

Father Christmas will be at the railway centre with Thomas the Tank Engine on Saturday November 26 and Sunday 27; Saturday December 3 and Sunday 4; and Saturday December 10 and Sunday 11. And he will be pulled by the BRC steam locomotive on Saturday December 17 and Sunday 18.