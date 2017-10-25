Railway Children pull into Aylesbury

It will be full steam ahead for the critically-acclaimed stage adaptation of the children’s classic, The Railway Children, when it visits Aylesbury next week.

Published in 1906, Edith Nesbit’s much-loved classic novel has since been adapted for both stage and screen, most famously in the 1970 film version directed by Lionel Jeffries and starring Jenny Agutter and Bernard Cribbins.

This thrilling coming-of-age story follows the lives of Roberta, Peter and Phyllis, whose lives are turned upside down when their father mysteriously disappears with two strangers one evening.

Forced to leave the comforts of their privileged London life in exchange for a simple existence in the depths of the Yorkshire countryside, this fractured family soon discovers new friendships and an unexpected secret that will change their lives forever.

Complete with beautiful period costumes and ingenious designs, including stunning digital projections, this new production promises an uplifting theatrical experience for all ages, packed with intrigue, adventure, joy and jubilation.

Tickets for the show cost from £12.25 and runs from Tuesday, October 31 to Sunday, November 5 at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

They can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury