Open all week

Half term has gone a bit wriggly this year at Waddesdon, as th e bugs created at the Feast festival weekend earlier in the year have gone wild!

Visitors are invited to join the Ugly Bugs for their Halloween ball and follow the special illuminated trail along the woodland walk.

Waddesdon is ope throughout the school half term holiday from 10am-3pm each day from Saturday October 22 to Sunday 30, and there is a chance to get creative and carve a pumpkin in preparation for Halloween.

The manor will stay open later until 6pm on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 when storybook character Winnie the Witch will visit for the annual Halloween party. Young visitors will be able to grab a goody bag and join in games.

Admission and activity prices at www.waddesdon.org.uk