Wonderous stories retold

One of the best loved prog rock bands of all time will be celebrated when tribute band Yes Please perform in town later this month.

Yes Please recreate the excitement of a Seventies Yes concert with all the classic sounds, full harmonies and the earthy energetic attitude the band is famous for, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

Formed after a chance meeting between The Book of Lies keyboardist Rick and Dark Side of the Room guitarist Mike in 2011, the band took its time seeking out the perfect players to recreate this demanding music.

Pete was welcomed on drums in 2012 and then Nick on bass and vocals in 2014.

The final piece of the puzzle slid into place with the arrival of Tom on vocals, twelve string guitar and percussion.

From Yours Is No Disgrace and Starship Trooper to the epic Close To The Edge and the band’s biggest hits, Roundabout, Wonderous Stories and Owner Of A Lonely Heart, Yes Please painstakingly recreate the exhilarating, intricate, innovative and intense music of their heroes.

The band will perform at the Limelight Theatre in Aylesbury from 8pm on Saturday October 22.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear live the music of one of the greatest progressive rock bands ever. Those who have seen Yes Please in concert have praised the accuracy of their sound, with some saying the experience instantly took them back to their teenage years, the tracks were so spot on.

Tickets for the gig cost £13 and £11 and are available online at www.qpc.org, from the box office on 01296 424332 or visit Queens Park Centre to buy them in person.

The Limelight Bar opens one hour before show start time, theatre doors open 10 minutes before curtain up. There is free parking available on site.