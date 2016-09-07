UB40 bring red red wine to Aylesbury

Birmingham’s reggae legends UB40 are touring in the autumn with a stop at the Waterside Theatre.

Featuring UB40’s founding members Jimmy Brown (drums), Robin Campbell (co-lead vocals and guitar), Earl Falconer (bass, vocals), Norman Hassan (percussion, vocals) and Brian Travers (sax and keys), plus Duncan Campbell (lead vocals), Martin Meredith (sax and keys), Lawrence Parry (trumpet) and Tony Mullings (keys), fans can expect to hear all the greatest hits.

Brian Travers said: “We played to over 200,000 during our last UK tour and had the time of our lives doing it – the atmosphere was very special.

“We really do have the best fans in the world.”

The set will include Food For Thought, One In Ten, Kingston Town, Cherry Oh Baby, (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You and, of course, Red, Red, Wine.

Robin Campbell said: “We’re looking forward to bringing the true sound of UB40 to our incredible fans this autumn. In Brian, Jimmy and me you have all of UB40’s principal songwriters. And we’re a reggae band, no other band in the world can replicate the sound of UB40’s original rhythm section of Earl and Jimmy. They are the backbone of UB40’s sound.”

Naming themselves after the unemployment benefit form, UB40 formed in 1978 before releasing their debut album, Signing Off, two years later – considered by many to be one of the greatest reggae albums ever released by a British band. It was the start of a career that saw the band have over 40 UK Top 40 hit singles and achieve sales of over 100 million records, making UB40 one of the most successful British groups of all time.

UB40 play at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury at 7pm on Monday, October 24. Tickets cost from £33.75. Call the box office 0844 871 7607.