Top folk musician comes to Aylesbury

Nominated at the 2015 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and celebrated as one of Britain’s top folk musicians, Ange Hardy has grabbed the attention of the traditional folk music world by writing new material and embracing modern technologies whilst maintaining a traditional feel.

Her rapid rise in the folk world began when her 2013 debut album Bare Foot Walk was played on BBC Radio 2.

Her 2014 album The Lament of The Black Sheep subsequently received five stars from The Telegraph which led to Arts Council England funding her 2015 album Esteeesee.

Last year’s album, Findings, was launched during a live session on the BBC Radio 2 Folk Show and was toured nationally at venues including the prestigious Sage in Gateshead.

Whether she is performing in a sold out theatre or an intimate village hall, Ange brings a level of honesty and openness to the stage that is as refreshing as it is disarming.

Her focus on vocal harmony and her pitch perfect vocal talent has led her toward adopting a live-looping pedal; a digital tape recorder at her feet that allows her to record and play back layers of vocal harmony live from the stage.

In doing so she brings her talent as a recording artist to a live performance, adding an extra dimension to an already captivating stage presence.

Between recording albums, Ange has always found time to write and release a Christmas single every year and she is currently writing new material.

She will perform at the Limelight Theatre in Aylesbury at 8pm on Friday, April 28.

Tickets cost £13, concessions £11 and can be bought online at www.qpc.org or from the box office on 01296 424332.

Free parking available on site.