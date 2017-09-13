Spandau Ballet have said former member Tony Hadley will never be welcome back to the band and they are now looking to find his replacement.

Tony Hadley had announced his departure in July earlier this year.

Remaining members Martin Kemp, Gary Kemp, Steve Norman and John Keeble appeared on Good Morning Britain on 13 September to confirm that the band would continue making music and touring.

"He [Hadley] told us two years ago when we were in Hong Kong finishing the last world tour that he didn't want to do it anymore, as far as he was concerned he just wanted to do his solo work," Gary Kemp said.

"But Spandau Ballet is stronger than just one member."

Martin Kemp added: "It wasn't so much a shame for me that the band was going to split up at that point and lose Tony, it was a shame for the audience.

"And also, all the people that had put in the investment and the fans that have followed the band all those years."

Hadley announced in July this year that he was quitting the band on Twitter, ruling out any future shows.

"Due to circumstances beyond my control, it is with deep regret that I am required to state that I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet and as such I will not be performing with the band in the future."

At the time, the rest of the band released a statement which read: "Much to our frustration, Tony made it clear in September 2016 that he didn't want to work with the band anymore.

"This has not changed and 2015 was the last time we were able to perform or work with him. So we have now made the decision to move on as a band."