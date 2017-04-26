This group are hitting all the right notes: Meet Aylesbury’s silver stringers

Aylesbury’s first ever senior strings group is celebrating its first anniversary.

Founded by music teacher Naomi Jacob, the ten-strong group of retirees have all learned a string instrument from scratch.

Senior strings group - a group of retirees who have all been taught to play a string instrument from scratch by music teacher Naomi Jacob

The group, who are all aged between 50 and 75, meet weekly during term time - four of them play the cello, five play the violin and one plays the viola.

As well as Aylesbury, the group come from Wendover, Chearsley and Thame and rehearse regularly on Monday afternoons in Weston Turville.

Naomi said: “I have worked teaching children music for ten years and I wanted to do something different.

“I talked to some older friends of mine and it went from there.

“It’s a great group and they’re like family

“I can’t believe how they’ve come along over the past year.

“They feel a real sense of achievement which is great.”

The group have already done a couple of concerts in front of friends and family before their first public performance in July last year - supporting Aylesbury junior schools in their joint production of Noye’s Fludde.

Naomi said the experience was both ‘nervewracking and rewarding’ for all involved.

The 45-year-old now has big plans for the group going forward.

She said: “My goal is to create our own Buckinghamshire Silver Strings orchestra.

“To do this we need more students to join us.

“I would like to start a new group of beginners learning from scratch in the autumn.”

If you would like to join but are unsure which instrument you would like to play trials can be arranged and if necessary instruments can be provided.

To find out more details e-mail seniorstrings@hotmail.com.