Second album launch tour comes to Aylesbury

The first Blues Night of the new year at the Limelight features an appearance from the Rebecca Downes Band.

Birmingham based Rebecca and her band are a must see live act that often leave newcomers simply blown away by the power of the performance.

With co-writer Steve Birkett alongside her, a very tight band behind, and Rebecca’s powerful voice to the fore, the five piece outfit will perform original tracks from the EP Real Life, the highly acclaimed debut album Back to the Start and the superb second album Believe, punctuated by a few classic covers.

The core of the band’s music is the blues, but the members embrace elements of rock, soul, funk and jazz to deliver an exciting, passionate performance.

Rebecca, who won two categories in the 2016 British Blues Awards, is joined on stage by lead guitarist Birkett who has been a professional musician and songwriter all his adult life. He co-writes all Rebecca’s songs with her and also co-produces her albums.

They play with Rick Benton on keys and Hammond organ. Rick has been a part of the band from the first album. He has worked with a number of well known artists and has toured extensively all over the world. He has also been musical director to a number of artists and shows.

Dan Clark on bass has worked with Rebecca in previous bands and is a lifelong friend. He is also a bass guitar luthier and builds and makes his own guitars for himself and others.

Lloyd Daker on drums has been with the band now for over two years .

The gig at the Limelight at 8pm on Friday (January 20) forms part of the launch tour for the Believe album.

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door on the night. Book online at www.qpc.org or call the box office on 01296 424332.