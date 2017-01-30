PICTURE SPECIAL: A marvellous musical marathon!

More than 1,000 people enjoyed 12 hours of non-stop live music at a charity event at Wing Village Hall yesterday (Sunday).

Wing’s second Musicathon saw performers ranging from schoolchildren through to professional opera singers and musicians playing instrumental pieces and singing and dancing from 9am to 9pm in aid of Scannappeal.

12 hour Musicathon in aid of Scannappeal, held at Wing village hall - pictured are the organisers

Music included pop, rock, choral and operatic works while solo singers, acapella groups, pianists, flautists and guitarists were among those showcasing their talents.

The day was organised by Wing resident Jill Neenan, a music teacher for thirty years and a professional soprano.

Jill performed during the day both singing and playing the piano, while many of the performers were students she teaches or involved with the Wing Singers, the choir that she runs.

The evening finished with an audience participation sing-a-long to well-known classic songs including Delilah, My Bonnie and It’s a Long Way to Tipperary.

Speaking after the musical marathon Jill said: “I started teaching music at the age of 14 and I love to bring communities together through music.

“The idea for this came last year when my neighbour Roy Collis (a trustee of the charity) said could we do something for Scannappeal.

“I said I’ll do a 12-hour musicathon and we managed to raise more than £4,000.

“It was a great success and people said they wanted to do it again so we did.

“For some of the youngsters involved, it was the first time they had performed in front of an audience so I was really proud of them, whereas others have performed in the West End, but they still gave up their time to come and be a part of this.”

The amount raised from this year’s event has not been confirmed, although organisers hope it will be similarly successful to 2016.

There is still the chance to donate by visiting - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/WingMusicathon2017