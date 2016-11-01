Paper boy gets top job at Sony entertainment

Rob Stringer’s rags to riches story is enough to inspire any young local hoping to make it in the music business.

Currently chairman and CEO of Colombia Records which manage a roster of acts such as Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, One Direction and Beyoncé he has recently been promoted to CEO of Sony Music Entertainment.

It wasn’t all glitz and glamour for the Aylesbury local though, as Rob used to deliver the Bucks Herald.

Rob grew up in Long Meadow, Bedgrove.

And though he got into the Grammar School, he admits that his first love of music always took precedence over lessons.

Under Stringer’s long CV of successes, he can add overseeing the launch of Adele’s record breaking album 25, David Bowie’s Black Star and Beyoncé’s ground breaking visual album Lemonade.

Michael Lynton, CEO of Sony Entertainment said: “Rob Stringer is one of the most skilled and successful executives in the music industry.

His efforts and achievements at Columbia have contributed immeasurably to the overall strength of Sony Music worldwide.

“Not only is he a tremendous developer of talent and nurturer of stars who has overseen numerous massive hits, but also he is an innovator who understands how to grow revenue and market share in a rapidly changing business.

“His ability to meet the needs of artists and fans in a dynamic marketplace that mixes digital audio, visual media and physical goods makes him the perfect fit to head the company moving forward.

“I am thrilled to have him leading Sony Music’s next chapter.”