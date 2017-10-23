Jazz Upfront: Champian Fulton to perform at St Mary's Church

A night of world-class acoustic jazz is coming to St Mary's Church, with the Champian Fulton trio performing in the beautiful surroundings of St Mary's.

World renowned Champian Fulton will appear in concert at St, Marys Jazz Club, for one night only on November 2.

A mainstay on the vibrant New York Jazz scene, she has performed with musical royalty music legends such as Lou Donaldson, Frank Wess, Eric Alexander, Buster Williams, and Louis Hayes.

As one of a very select number of UK Autumn tour dates, the Champian Fulton trio will also be visiting Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club and The Cork International Jazz Festival.

Born in Oklahoma, Champian Fulton has become a world class jazz pianist and vocalist with international acclaim, recognised by peers and critics as distinctive and sophisticated.

She grew up with music in the home and in the presence of her father’s musician friends, including Clark Terry and Major Holley, who all inspired her focus on Jazz .

She has recorded five albums... Which two were included “in the top 10 releases of the year” for their respective years.

Tickets are priced at £16 and restricted to 6 per purchase.

They are avaliable from St. Marys Church -Monday to Friday between 10am /3pm

Contact Number here:01296 437641

Aylesbury Music Shop Address: 3 Temple St, Aylesbury HP20 2RN Phone: 01296 392225 9:15am–5:15pm Info:facebook jazzupfrontbucks