Great start to folk season in Aylesbury

Aylesbury Folk Club returns to the Limelight Theatre for 2017 with a brilliant line up of guest performers, starting with the fantastically quirky KARA later this week.

Kara is a unique and innovative band combing original material with traditional folk for a rich mix of songs and tunes.

Hammered dulcimer, guitar and melodeon back the striking lead vocals in original material laced with folk music from around the world.

Kara means many things in many languages: black in Turkish, punishment in Russian ... and caramel pancake in French.

The band’s enigmatic lead singer Daria Kulesh combines a refined voice with strong Russian heritage, conjuring a beguiling romanticism. Dynamic delivery and passion come to the fore in both her solo work and in KARA.

Melodeon player Phil Underwood, who lives on a canal boat on the Grand Union, writes and plays lively, passionate and high energy songs and tunes with influences from Britain to the American South.

A defining feature of KARA is the distinctive sound of the hammered dulcimer of Kate Rouse. She took up the instrument about nine years ago, embracing folk after her Durham music degree.

New member Pete Morton is a singer and songwriter who has been touring the folk circuits of Europe, North America and beyond since the late Eighties. With his energetic and passionate style of performance,he brings together his love of tradition with contemporary social commentary.

KARA performs at the Limelight Theatre at 8pm on Friday January 27.

Tickets £13, concessions £11.

Book online at www.qpc.org or call the box office on 01296 424332.