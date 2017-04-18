David Stopps takes 'How to make a living in Music' to the Carribean

Local music impresario David Stopps has taken his musical knowledge to the Carribean, lecturing on ‘How to Make a Living in Music’ the title of his book, first published in 2009.

The two day workshops were delivered to up and coming musicians in at the Cascadia Hotel and Conference Centre, St. Ann’s in Trinidad and Tobago along with industry people who want to become artists and managers.

David said: “It was absolutely amazing - I’ve never been to T&T before - It was inspiring to see people so hungry for the knowledge of how to succeed in the industry.

“There was a tremendous turnout, with 300 people in attendance. Everybody who attended got a copy of the book too. People were asking for signings too, which was amazing.

David’s Book, How to make a living in music has been translated into 6 languages including Croatian and Russian. He is lecturing in the Philippines later this month and in Buenos Airies later this year as part of a project commissioned by WIPO [World Intellectual Property Organization] , an arm of the United Nations.