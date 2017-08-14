Bank Holiday weekend for families and friends to enjoy in Vale Park, Aylesbury

Another free weekend festival of live music and entertainment for all ages is nearly with us.

The popular Parklife weekend, presented by Aylesbury Town Council in Vale Park, takes place over the late August Bank Holiday weekend.

The two day event includes Live in The Park with headliners The Bon Jovi Experience; Stars in the Park with amateur astronomers; Church in the Park with an open air service; the fun of Footie and Music in the Park; and culminates with the patriotic flag waving Proms in the Park.

The weekend kicks off at noon on Saturday, August 26, when Stoke Mandeville Hospital presenter Dez Kay will open the main stage. This year sees the introduction of a second stage, enabling more performance time to a wide variety of local and original artists. Throughout the day musicians will include NBS, Lucy Mair, Eton Rivals, Ed Cusick, Birthday Card, Lauren James Ray, The Nightshades, Raving Wild, Michael Lee, A Little Bit Country and Billy Watman.

At 7pm Big Band Swing will take to the main stage for an hour before local band Callow Saints perform for half an hour on the Second Stage at 8pm. And at 8.30pm the headline act will take to the main stage for an hour.

The Bon Jovi Experience is the only tribute act in the world to have played live with Jon Bon Jovi and are credited as the best Bon Jovi tribute act by Jon Bon Jovi himself.

Their performance promises to be spot on with the looks, style, charisma and sound of the real thing, providing an explosive set filled with all time classics to rock everyone into the evening.

In addition to the music there will be traditional funfair rides, a huge 85ft inflatable assault course and a bouncy castle to entertain the kids (of all ages) for free, all day. In the Community Involvement Area, charities and organisations are providing more free activities, games, fun and entertainment including face painting, safe sun gazing and music lessons.

After the music stops on Saturday evening, amateur experts from UK Astronomy will present Stars in the Park behind the main stage from 10.15 - 11.30pm. Telescopes will be available to enable visitors to marvel and gaze at the night sky.

On Sunday, August 27, Aylesbury Church Network provides Church in the Park from 10.30am - noon followed by Footie in the Park with six-a-side football matches taking place while live bands play on stage through to 4pm.

Proms in the Park rounds off the weekend with an evening of inspirational music culminating with a firework display at approximately 9.30pm.

Aylesbury Concert Band with soloists Alison Langer and Lawrence Thackery will entertain with a programme including music from films past and present including Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Beauty and the Beast as well as the ever popular Proms Finale of Rule Britannia, Land of Hope and Glory and Jerusalem.

The interval band this year will be The Queens Park Jazz Band.

Everyone is invited to arrive with picnics, rugs, Union flags, family and friends from 6.30pm and the concert will start at 7.15pm.

A bar will serve alcoholic and soft drinks along with hot drinks and sweet treats.

This free weekend is a treat not to be missed and the aim is to make it as accessible as possible for all. Working alongside Buckinghamshire Disability Service, features will include two disabled toilets, a dedicated viewing area, trackway over the grass and large print notes of performance times and band information.