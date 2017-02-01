All that jazz coming to Aylesbury

A family trio of top jazz players will perform at the Limelight Theatre this month.

The Ridouts features two generations of great jazz musicians from Aylesbury, father Mark Ridout on guitar along with his award winning children, son Tom on saxophone and recorder and daughter Alexandra on trumpet.

A busy professional musician, Mark has performed in many of the country’s major venues and his fluent and muscular playing has been heard with the likes of Jimmy Smith, Barbara Dennerlein, Tony Martin, Natalie Cole and Jane Monheit.

He has also played in numerous studio sessions for both jazz and popular music artists and has performed on Strictly Come Dancing and with Alison Moyet on The Lesley Garrett Show.

His son Tom has recently graduated from studying jazz saxophone at the Royal Academy of Music where he was awarded the prestigious Richard Turner Jazz Prize.

He is a member of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, was a finalist in the BBC Young Musician Jazz Award 2016 and is also a composer, fronting his own quintet playing his original compositions.

Daughter Alexandra is currently studying at the Purcell School of Music and at the Junior Department of the Royal Academy of Music.

She was one of only two UK teenagers selected to attend the Brubeck Institute Summer Jazz colony (California) in the summer of 2015.

Last year she shot to fame as the winner of the BBC Young Musician Jazz Award 2016 and has had a busy schedule performing at jazz festivals and clubs across the country since then.

Mark, Tom and Alexandra will be joined by Flo Moore (also from Aylesbury) who is one of the most in demand young bass players around, as well as talented Tristan Mailliott on drums.

The Ridouts will perform at the Limelight Theatre in Aylesbury from 8pm on Friday February 10.

Tickets £10.50, concessions £8.50, available online at www.qpc.org or call the box office on 01296 424332.

The Limelight Bar opens one hour before the show starts, auditorium doors open 10 minutes before the show. There is free parking available on site.