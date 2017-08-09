A heartbeat in Aylesbury's music scene?

A triumphant showcase of Aylesbury's young bands showed signs of life in the local music scene.

A raucous and partisan crowd packed out the Aristocrat pub on Friday, with a triumphant opening set from headliners, Birthday Card.

Birthday Card Drummer

After a successful launch for their first single, which has amassed 20k views in next to no time, the band performed an acerbic set which delighted punters.

Dreamy and melancholic soundscapes punctuated the headliners sets, with a few classic covers thrown in for good measure.

A fluid mixture of contemporary artists like the 1975 and Tomppabeats, Birthday Card also borrow from older bands such as New Order and Orange Juice to create a unique mix that is truly their own.

A packed out crowd hints a bright future for the band, who are still in their early days, yet appear to be fronting the vanguard of Aylesbury's music scene.

Birthday Card Bassist

The band performed several of their tracks including: A Handwritten Kiss, Madame Misery, Rock Your Body (Justin Timberlake cover) 16mm, Dream Sequence ,Halo (Beyoncé cover) New Developments, Love Affair, Pictures of You, Love Affair and Heartstops.

Blushes, Old Swing and Temper Cartel took on the support slots, but were in no means short of talent and proves that there is a fledgling but exciting scene emerging amongst young artists in Aylesbury.

Blushes website: https://blushes.bandcamp.com/

Old Swing: www.facebook.com/oldswingmusic

Birthday Card Guitarist

Temper Cartel: https://tempercartel.com/about/

Conor Richards from Birthday Card said: "Our first hometown headline show couldn't have gone much better - we want to thank everyone that came down and packed The Aristocrat out. We have some more exciting things planned for the coming weeks so keep an eye on our Facebook page for details."

Their facebook is available here: https://www.facebook.com/birthdaycardband/

Birthdy Card's next show is at O2 Academy Oxford on Saturday 19th Aug alongside Haze and fellow Aylesbury talent, Father Demo and Milk.

Birthday Card's guitarist

After that, on Friday 1st September they will vbe supporting Dance a La Plage at the O2 Academy Islington.

Their Debut Single ‘Heartstops’ is available on spotify, here: https://open.spotify.com/track/09MIsODML37fjG4TkdXHuw

and to buy on itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/heartstops-single/id1223377837

‘Heartstops’Official Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rfbHJdNT7M