Holy musical in Oxford

All good things come to those who wait. That is very much the motto of Craig Revel Horwood when it comes to his ambition to be part of the Sister Act phenomenon.

The feel-good story of Deloris Van Cartier’s journey has delighted millions and is sure to delight audiences at Oxford’s New Theatre from Monday, May 15, to Saturday, May 20.

First portrayed on the big screen by Whoopi Goldberg, Deloris is the sassy soul singer who witnesses a shooting and ends up in protective custody in a convent where she learn some life lessons.

Craig was initially asked to do some work on the West End production but that did not work out for him. When plans for the current tour came up, he jumped at it.

He recalled: “I was absolutely delighted because it gives me the chance to fulfil a nine-year ambition. The story is really, really good. That is the number one thing for me.

“The songs are great, the music is great, the lyrics are great and the plot has this wonderful, wonderful heart which is what I love about it.”

Heading the cast is Alexandra Burke, who shot to fame on The X Factor becoming a top recording star.

And while her singing is not in doubt, it has unleashed another of her talents.

He explained: “Alexandra is a natural comedian and people have never seen that side of her. It is really wonderful for her to get stuck into some comedy and it really suits her down to the ground.

“Of course, this show has fantastic vocals as you can imagine.

“It is so lovely that Alexandra was available and wanted to do this show.

“She is also a brilliant mover and dancer and fits into the company brilliantly well.

“We are doing it as an ensemble piece.

“Everyone plays different characters.

“They are actors/musicians so they sing, they act, they dance but they also provide the music because they play instruments.”

