Half term thriller

With half term and Halloween on the doorstep we have plenty of super spooky events to tell you about this week, so make sure to keep your copy of the paper close at hand so that you don’t forget any of the things going on over the school holidays.

All over half term there’s fun in store right here in the town centre, as well as in the beautiful surroundings of Waddesdon Manor, plus plenty of ghoulish excitement at Buckinghamshire Railway Centre , Wyevale Garden Centre, The Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Great Misssenden and the Green Dragon Rare Breeds Farm and Eco Centre near Quainton.

You can read about all these events in this week and next week’s leisure pages.

Aylesbury Town Council has been busy as always, making sure there is plenty to entertain us all and as usual, their fabulous events are free of charge.

Little monsters, aliens, ghosts, wizards, witches and all children are invited to enjoy an afternoon of free family Halloween fun and entertainment in Aylesbury Market Square from 3-6pm on Thursday October 27.

The very popular Pantoween (pictured above by Russ Naylor) will be back with “It’s Behind You” gags and “Oh No It Isn’t” jokes, and this year the Pantoween will feature a very special guest appearance from a certain big blue Monster (of the Mix 96 variety).

For the fearless amongst you there will be a chance to get up close and personal with a variety of spiders, bats and snakes, with a travelling reptile road show from Impeyan Productions.

And if you have ever wanted to nail that fabulous and iconic Michael Jackson Thriller routine, now is your chance!

The Spotlight Musical Theatre group will be here to teach and perform the classic spooky Halloween dance so that you will be step perfect on the night.

The afternoon will also provide plenty of Halloween themed crafts to create and take home, and games and activities to take part in, along with an amazing face painter to inspire your creations for the witching hour. All for free.

Prizes will be awarded for the best Halloween fancy dress costume and carved pumpkin, and these will be judged by the Mayor of Aylesbury at 5pm.

So get your scariest outfit planned, dust off your broomstick and get that date in your diary so that you don’t forget to fly along to Aylesbury Market Square from 3-6pm on Thursday next week (October 27).

Before then of course there’s plenty of half term activities going on all over the area and we have details of many of them in this week’s leisure pages.

Next week we will give details of the half term activities at the railway centre near Quainton.