Five things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Our guide of five things to do in the coming week in the Aylesbury Vale region

1 Art and crafts

Bucks Open Studios, at a variety of venues across the county, Saturday, June 10 - Sunday, June 25

Artists and makers begin their annual fortnight of open studios when visitors are welcome to watch them at work, view their art and crafts and buy items. Artists exhibit individually and in groups at private studios and at public venues. Full venues for all those taking part, the locations, opening days and times can be found online.

www.bucksopenstudios.org.uk

2 Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury , 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Harpsichordist, organist and pianist Petra Hajduchova was born in the Czech Republic but now has a busy career in London, performing and teaching. Her programme offers a survey of 17th and 18th century harpsichord music, as wide ranging geographically (music from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) as it is in variety of styles. Admission £4, under 18s free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

3 Pony show

Marsh Gibbon Pony Show, Marsh Gibbon Stables, Blackthorn Road, 9am - 4pm Sunday, June 11

A family orientated day for horse and pony lovers to see and take part in classes, run by Bicester and Warden Hill Pony Club. This unique show provides an opportunity for young riders who ride at the stables, as well as riders with their own pony, to compete in the varied classes that make up the show. These include jumping from 45cm up to 90cm, dressage, clear round jumping, handy pony and gymkhana games. All classes detailed in the schedule are available online via Facebook. Entries for some classes can be done on the day, otherwise book online via myridinglife. There is no entrance fee for members of the public who wish to spectate. There will be food, ice creams and a bouncy castle. The show raises funds allowing Bicester Pony Club to make donations to charities including the Berks, Oxon and Bucks Air Ambulance.

www.facebook.com/MarshGibbonPonyShow

4 Music

Moonrakers (pictured above), St Peter & St Paul Church, Ellesborough, 7.30pm Friday, June 9

Contemporary and Celtic traditional songs and tunes with music from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales in this multi instrumental concert. Tickets £10 from 01296 622306 or young.ellesborough@gmail.com For more information on the band see:

www.moonrakers.net

5 Comedy

Katy Brand - I Was A Teenage Christian, Limelight Theatre, Aylesbury, 8pm Friday, June 9

This is an honest, fascinating and funny exploration of Katy’s self imposed conversion and total immersion in evangelical Christianity. One Sunday, aged 13, she went to a local church service and became a fundamentalist Christian. From then on Katy attended church four times a week. Katy was obnoxious and self important but at least she knew she was going to heaven. Now, she’s not so sure. Katy will relive her glory days of certainty and judgement (and unrequited love) whilst trying to figure out what was going on in her own head. Tickets £12.50. Box office 01296 424332 or book online. Plenty of free parking available on site. The Limelight Bar opens one hour before show start time.

www.qpc.org