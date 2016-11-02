Festival of Fire will sparkle over weekend

Remember, remember the fifth of November on Saturday and celebrate the exciting annual Festival of Fire at Tring Park Cricket Club from 5.30pm.

The main fireworks display set to popular music and will take place at 7.15pm, but there is plenty of entertainment before and afterwards with the winner of the guy competition, food stalls, a beer tent, carousels and music from Tring School Swing Band, Rock Chorus, Sophie Ray and Ripley.

Three Counties Radio presenter Mike Naylor will MC for the third year in a row.

Cricket club chairman Simon Shearman said: “We promise an amazing night out for the whole family.”

On the gate ticket prices will be £18 for families, £8 adults, £5 under 16s. Under fives have free entry.