Fancy dress welcome at farm

Lots of special events are taking place at the Green Dragon Rare Breeds Farm and Eco Centre over half term.

And because Halloween is almost upon us, many of them have a spooky theme, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

The daily schedule from 10am-6pm Saturday October 22 through to Monday October 31 will include wizard’s sensory games in the walled gardens for little ones, guided beastly bug hunts in the orchard and story telling in the creepy crypt.

There will also be a scary scarecrow making activity under cover in case of bad weather.

Each day there will be a self led spider safari quiz trail, and participants will be encouraged to fill out their contact details to enter into the prize draw.

And there will be fossil hunting in the indoor sand pits.

Grace the dragon witch of Hogshaw will be flying into the messy barn to set up her spooky lair and will be available to visit from Monday (October 24) through to Friday October 28.

She might even let you come face to face with all her creepy critters if you are brave enough to ask.

All guests are welcome to arrive in Halloween fancy dress costumes and the best three costumes each day will be awarded a spot prize by the dragon witch or her zombie apprentice - so look out for them both.

The 44 acre rare breeds farm and eco centre in Claydon Road, Hogshaw includes an animal barn, pets’ corner, farm trail, nature trail, indoor and outdoor play areas and a restaurant and shop.

Admission to the farm and centre is £7 for adults, £6 for children, and under twos are allowed to visit for free.

All half term and Halloween activities at the venue after admission is paid are free or charge.