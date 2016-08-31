Top chefs and bakers visit Oxford for mouthwatering festival

The UK’s biggest celebration of food and drink returns to Oxford this weekend with a lip-smacking line-up at the Foodies Festival.

The ever-expanding Street Food Avenue is the highlight of the event, featuring flavours and delicacies from around the world, which visitors can enjoy in the giant Feasting Tent.

An Artisan Market showcases over 100 award-winning producers from across the country, and a new Vintage Tea Tent serving afternoon tea offers a relaxing retreat with cakes, scones, finger sandwich and a selection of teas served on vintage china.

Between feasting and shopping, visitors can watch live cookery demonstrations in the Aga Rangemaster Chefs Theatre from 2016 MasterChef winner Jane Devonshire, celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager, Michelin-starred chefs Janos Veres of The Hindshead and Nathan Eades of Simpson’s, and top local chefs who will cook their signature recipes and share top tips for foodies to take away and practice at home.

A Drinks Theatre offers wine and food pairing masterclasses with TV sommelier Charles Metcalfe, champagne tutorials with Neil Philips, world beer tasting with beer connoisseur and writer Melissa Cole and rum masterclasses from Appleton Estate Rum.

The Cake & Bake Theatre pops up with Great British Bake Off contestant Martha Collinson, baking expert Adelle Smith and master chocolatiers Fiona Sciolti and David Greenwood Haigh hosting workshops in cake-making, chocolate and confectionary for experienced and novice bakers.

A Kids Cookery School invites little foodies to explore their palate and learn basic cooking skills with a series of “Meals in Minutes” workshops. Hourly classes offer hands-on gastronomic experiments and lessons in how to make a delicious “taster recipe2 to take away and eat.

After a day of feasting and fun, visitors can picnic on the grass with friends and soak up the atmosphere with live music and cocktails.

And for those feeling adventurous, a new Bug Eating Competition challenges contestants to eat crunchy critters and squiggly grubs.

The event takes place in South Parks from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4. Visit www.foodies festival.com for more.