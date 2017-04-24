Marks and Spencer to open new food hall, creating 65 jobs

Marks & Spencer (M&S) is set to open the doors of its new Foodhall in Aylesbury on Wednesday 24 May at 10am, bringing 65 jobs to the area.

The 9,000 sq. ft food store, located at Aylesbury Broadfields Retail Park, will offer 6,000 food and drink products, as well as a 46-seat Café for shoppers.

The new store will offer customers something for every occasion, from freshly prepared meals ideal for mid-week dinners, to deli snacks perfect for a summer picnic and this year’s barbeque range for a delicious evening grill, M&S Aylesbury will ensure customers can enjoy the very best of M&S’s quality and innovative food.

M&S Aylesbury Broadfields Foodhall will be run by Store Manager, Nevin Haldan, and her team of 65 colleagues. Looking ahead to the launch, Nevin said: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do at M&S and we are eager to make every moment special for our local shoppers.Whether you’ll be visiting the store for a weekly shop, weekend treat or for coffee and cake in our new M&S Café, our new Foodhall at Aylesbury Broadfields has something for everyone and will showcase the very best of M&S food. The team and I are really looking forward to welcome the local community into the store on 24 May.”

As well as the best of M&S food, customers will also be able to take advantage of the popular Collect in Store service which gives customers the option to have their M&S.com orders delivered to the store the next day free of charge.

M&S Aylesbury Broadfields Foodhall, located on Broadfields Retail Park, Aylesbury, HP19 8BU, will be open Monday – Saturday from 8am – 8pm and 11am – 5pm on Sundays with two hours free parking available.