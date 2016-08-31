Downton Abbey and James Bond house opened in Buckinghamshire

A magnificent Rothschild house, which has been used by film companies for scenes in popular television series Downton Abbey as well as several hit films including James Bond, is to be opened to the public, free of charge.

Halton Hall, a Rothschild mansion now used by RAF Halton as the Officer’s Mess, will be opened for one day as part of the Halton Village Festival.

The day includes a traditional fair with stalls, refreshments, a beer tent, live music and a miniature steam ride, together with a classic and vintage vehicle display and an evening musical concert. A bus will run between Halton House and the RAF Museum, and the site of the village fair at Treetops to bring all the events together in one very full and interesting day.

The festival runs from 11am-5pm on Sunday September 11, with Halton House open from 10am-4pm.

Commissioned by Alfred de Rothschild, the house was completed in 1883 and for 30 years provided the venue for his sparkling weekend house parties, attracting the cream of British society, stars of the theatre and royalty. On Alfred’s death in 1918, the house and estate were acquired by the fledging Royal Air Force and the house has served as the Officer’s Mess ever since.

The house has been used extensively for filming including scenes for the hit films The World Is Not Enough, Evita, The Queen and The King’s Speech.

Entry to the house is free. Admission to the village fete at Treetops is £2.50, children under 16 free.

The evening concert with the Laurie Holloway Trio is from 6.30 - 9pm in the garden of Treetops.

Tickets for this are £12.50 including a drink.

To book go to www.haltonvillagefestival,co,uk or call 07885 619854.