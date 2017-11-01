Don't stop the beat as Hairspray arrives at Aylesbury

One half of the comedy duo Hale and Pace will swap the laughs for the high notes when he stars in Hairspray at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre next week.

Norman Pace stars as Wilbur Turnblad in the musical which runs from Monday to Saturday, November 6 to 11.

Featuring music and lyrics by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, this much-loved musical comedy also stars Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Maybelle and Layton Williams as Seaweed.

Matt Rixon returns to the role of Edna Turnblad and newcomer Rebecca Mendoza makes her professional debut as Tracy Turnblad.

It’s Baltimore 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV.

Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake by cult filmmaker John Waters.

Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tony Awards.

The production opened in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2007 and won four Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Musical.

Proving to be an international success, Hairspray has also opened in South Africa, Japan, South Korea, China and Dubai.

Following the musical’s phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 which starred the likes of John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Marsden.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury

