Comic opera comes to Princes Risborough

A concert performance of a sparkling comic opera will be performed in English at two separate locations over consecutive weekends.

Aylesbury Opera present Donizetti’s The Daughter of the Regiment accompanied from the piano by Harriet Lawson in Quainton and Princes Risborough.

Donizetti’s opera had its premiere in Paris in 1840. Its combination of comedy, genuine feeling and patriotic sentiment soon made it a national institution and it was regularly revived on Bastille Day in France.

Bursting with music that is light, bright and irresistibly catchy it tells the story of Marie, a young vivandiere who as a baby was found abandoned on a battlefield and adopted by the soldiers of the 21st Regiment. She falls in love with a young peasant named Tonio, even though she has been forbidden to marry anyone who is not a member of the regiment. But then she is claimed as the long lost niece of a marquise who arranges an advantageous marriage for her.

Donizetti’s score weaves robust, military melodies with moments of pathos and includes the duet Quoi? vous m’aimez! in which Tonio expresses his love for Marie.

The performances will be conducted by Kelvin Lim in Quainton and Justin Lavender in Princes Risborough. The cast includes Marion Reudet as Marie, Tristan Stocks as Tonio and Alison Thorman as the marquise.

The concert will be performed at Holy Cross and St Mary Church, Quainton at 7.30pm on Saturday October 1 and at St Mary’s Church in Princes Risborough at 7.30pm on Saturday October 8.

Tickets cost £10 and will be available on the door at both locations, or in advance from Philip Hayes on 07725 868092. Also from Quainton village shop and the Risborough church office.