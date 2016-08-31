Carnival time in Aylesbury

A unique Heritage Flame Ceremony with carnival parade, funfair and fireworks, to recognise our special association with the Paralympics will take place in Vale Park on Friday (September 2).

This year marks the second occasion that the Paralympic Flame will start its official journey to the host city from Stoke Mandeville Stadium, the birth place of the Paralympic movement.

But before it travels to Rio in Brazil, the flame will pay a visit to Vale Park in Aylesbury.

While the official ceremony is taking place at the stadium in Stoke Mandeville, a Flame Celebration open to all in true Rio Carnival style will be taking place in Vale Park from 6pm . Visitors will be entertained by colourful and flamboyant carnival dancers, fire breathing stilt walkers and hoola hoopists.

Music and entertainment will be provided by the team from Mix 96, alongside performances from the award winning Aylesbury Cheerleading Academy and he Disability Karate Federation, showing that anyone can take part in Ikkaido.

Tom Smith’s Fun Fair will be at the event too, with special ramps to aid access to the rides, as well as having low sensory times, when the lights and music will be turned off, so that those with multi-sendory disorders can also enjoy the thrill of a fairground ride.

This is the first time that such an all inclusive fun fair has been provided in the area (charges will apply for the fun fair). In addition to all this great free fun and entertainment there will be a bar plus catering from Bull Rodizio, a traditional Brazilian style barbecue, so visitors can experience all the sounds, smells and flavours of a vibrant Rio carnival.

At approximately 8pm, after the Heritage Flame has been officially lit at the official lighting ceremony in Stoke Mandeville Stadium, a Parade of Light will enter and circle Vale Park. This will be a bright and colourful carnival processions of 500 disabled people, carrying flags and banners especially made for the event. The Parade of Light will be led by the Heritage Flame, carried by Bob O’Shea, former Paralympic rugby captain, accompanied by the Torque Tambor Samba Band and all of the carnival dancers.

The Parade of Light will continue as the Flame is passed from hand to hand to the Golden Flame Ticket Holders around the park in a symbolic gesture, uniting the Flame with the people of Buckinghamshire before making it’s way to Brazil.

The celebrations will culminate with Invictus Games participant Luke Delahunty taking the Flame across the park to light an amazing firework display.

The Heritage Flame will then join five regional flames from across Brazil to combine and create the Paralympic Flame at the Opening Ceremony of the Games on Wednesday September 7.