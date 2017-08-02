Aylesbury Comic con event will be out of this world

Have your say

Stars from across the universe will be gathering in Aylesbury at the weekend for the town’s first ever Comic Con.

The event takes place at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre who are working with Fanzone Events on both Saturday and Sunday.

Doctor Who star Colin Baker, Red Dwarf’s Hattie Hayridge and Virginia Fay from Farscape will be the starts at the event.

Thousands of visitors expected over the weekend sharing a passion for all things geeky.

Numerous stalls and vendors will be showcasing their wares alongside fun displays, film props and interactive experiences.

Stella Gould, the organiser at Fanzone Events said: “We are a family-run business and have been trading at comic cons all around the country for about 10 years now.

“Four years ago we organised our very first comic-con in the Watford area, small event but a very successful one. Onthe back of this we then started to expand.

“There are traders at our events selling everything from artwork to Lego, collectable toys and figures to jewellery and much, much more. It’s a great family day out.”

There will also be the jeep from Jurassic Park, R2D2 and the throne from Game of Thrones to see.

Visitors are encouraged to take part in the Comic Con Cosplay competition.

Call 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury for more details and to book tickets.