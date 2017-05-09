Sue Shave announced as new Bucks County Museum director

The County Museum Trust is pleased to announce that following Richard de Peyer’s retirement in June a new director has been selected to take the Trust on to a new phase in its development.

Richard has been director of the Museum since April 2014 and has led the Museum in its transition to Trust status and in formulating initial strategies for its future and now retires after a career of over 40 years mainly in independent museums.

The new Director, Sue Shave, was selected following open advertisement and competitive interview and will take up post on August 1st.

Sue has had a career of over 27 years in independent museums including Assistant Manager at the Archaeological Resource Centre in York, Education Officer at the Weald and Downland Open Air Museum and Goodwood House and Estate (West Sussex Countryside Studies Trust), Education Programme Manager at Thinktank Birmingham, Museum Director of Coldharbour Mill in Devon and most recently has been Museum Director at Chiltern Open Air Museum over the last 13 years.

She has a background in amateur archaeology and is a member of the Museum Association and the Women Leaders in Museums’ Confidence Choice Connections network for the South East.

Sue has worked closely with the County Museum Trust and other museums in Bucks, Berks and Oxon on many collaborative projects – notably recently on Heritage Skills and on retail and catering development and brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in many areas.

Dr Robert Sutcliffe who led the recruitment process writes "we are delighted to welcome Sue to the museum. I am confident that her experience and enthusiasm will drive the museum to greater success."