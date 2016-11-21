Plenty of artwork is on display in Tring

Eight different artists will be displaying their work at a four day extravaganza coming to the College Lake Nature Reserve near Tring.

Art, nature and mince pies will be served up at the four day event running from Thursday to Saturday December 1 to 4.

Among the people showcasing their work is Kerry Newth who makes silver and gold jewellery.

Her collections are inspired by organic growth patterns in the natural world, using scale, form and contrasting precious metals tocreate aesthetically beautiful forms.

As well as displaying their work, visitors to the exhibition can also purchase some of the items on display as presents or a naughty treat to yourself.

There will be glass inventions including Christmas decorations, different textiles, jewellery. paintings, prints and photographs.

There is also cermaic tableware fit for the table on the big day and willow weaving to make perfect decorations.

People can combine a trip to the event with a wintery walk around College Lake Nature Reserve followed by tea and mince pies served up in the cafe afterwards.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm on all four days.

For further information about the event or any of the people displaying their work visit www.collegelakeartists.weebly.com/