Mirror into world of Alice

Alice in Wonderland, fairy tales and winter-inspired work is the subject of an art exhibition running through to the end of the month.

The exhibition, which is free to visit, features some amazing sculptures including Alice, The Cheshire Cat and The White Rabbit by Robert James.

Over 50 selected artists and makers are taking part in the exhibition at Obsidian Art in Stoke Mandeville. Alongside many regular favourites are some artists who are exhibiting at the gallery for the first time.

Work includes stunning illustrations and paintings by Ed Org, intricate Alice inspired paper cuts by Paper Panda and Loz Morgan, jewellery and paintings by Hannah Willow, charming paintings by Wendy Agnew and magical paintings by Mark Duffin and Amanda Clark.

The exhibition also includes textile pictures by local artist Rachel Wright. Rachel’s embroidered images are beautifully created in machine embroidered collage, using vibrant threads, worked over fabrics and papers. The effect of the stitch on the surface of the work gives a painterly quality, and her skies are memorable and beautiful.

Stained glass by Tamsin Abbott adds glowing colours to the exhibition. Her work is inspired by fairy tales and folklore.

Many of the exhibits would make ideal and unique Christmas presents and all artwork is for sale.

The exhibition runs through to Saturday, December 31.

The gallery is open daily from 10am - 5pm Monday to Saturday and from noon - 4pm on Sundays.

Contact the gallery on 01296 612150 or check the website www.obsidianart.co.uk for opening hours over Christmas.

There is free on-site car parking.