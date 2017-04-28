HS2: Mark King to document HS2 route with unique laser photography at County Museum this weekend

Using state-of-the-art lasers, Mark’s project explores where the proposed ‘High Speed 2’ (HS2) train route will travel through the countryside.

A photographer who uses state-of-the-art lasers to show how HS2 will cut through the countryside is bringing his project to the Bucks County Museum.

Mark King’s photos show two laser beams replicating the track – illustrating how the controversial rail line will forever change the landscape, which often runs through Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The lines are green where the track will be above ground, and will turn blue where the tracks go subterranean.

Following on from two previous exhibitions on the same theme, Mark has recorded new locations that lie beyond The Chilterns AONB.

Illustrated by using two green lasers to replicate the concept of train tracks, the lasers are mounted on a custom built platform separated by the width of the planned track gauge. They are then projected along the plotted path using various calculations.

First announced in 2011, HS2 will initially link the cities of London and Birmingham. This will be followed by further extension to North West England and Yorkshire. The first phase is set to begin in 2017 with an expected opening date of 2026. The current cost estimates are between £80 – 100 billion pounds.

The project gained national press attention with one of Mark’s photographs featuring in The Telegraph Magazine’s ‘The Bigger Picture’. Country Life Magazine also used one of his pictures in an article about compensation packages.

The event will take place at Bucks County Museum [HP20 2QP] on April 29, 2017 - 10:00 am