Duo twirling into Chesham with tour

Following the success of their first dance tour last year, Strictly Come Dancing professionals Natalie Lowe and Ian Waite are undertaking a brand new major tour across the country at 62 venues.

Somewhere In Time promises a night to remember with breathtaking routines, stunning costumes, wonderful music and plenty of romance.

The golden dance couple will stop off at the Elgiva Theatre in Chesham at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 18.

The dance showcase spectacular will also feature stories, laughter and a close-up look at the lives of the pair.

Natalie, 36, originally from Sydney and was a regular on Dancing with the Stars in Australia before heading to the UK. Her celebrity dance partners have included boxer Audley Harrison, cricketer Michael Vaughan and chef Ainsley Harriott.

Since hanging up his dance shoes on Strictly, Ian has become a firm favourite on the behind the scenes It Takes Two programme with his own slot, Waite’s Wednesday Warm-Up.

Ian, 45, from Reading, has enjoyed an illustrious dancing career. He began dancing aged 10 when he accompanied his younger brother to Saturday dance lessons and it become obvious he was a born performer and dancer. During his career Ian made it to the finals of the European Professional Latin Championships in 2003.

His celebrity partners on Strictly have included Olympian Denise Lewis, model Penny Lancaster-Stewart and radio and television presenter Zoe Ball.

Tickets for the show cost from £26 with discounts available.

Special meet and greet after the show tickets are also available, £20 per person (box office only).

Book at www.elgiva.com or call 01494 582900.