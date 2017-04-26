Cinderella tale in Oxford

A reimagined version of the fairy tale Cinderella is coming to the New Theatre in Oxford for two days, starting on Friday April 28.

The English National Ballet and English National Ballet School are presenting the show, designed for children as young as three years old.

Adapted to an hour in length and with a narrator to help young audiences follow the story, this production tells the story of Cinderella, who is tormented by her stepsisters and not allowed to attend the prince’s ball.

Left behind to an evening of chores, she is visited by her fairy godmother, who transforms her into a princess who shall go to the ball.

Choreographed by George Williamson, award-winning former student of English National Ballet School, My First Ballet: Cinderella is part of the My First Ballet series which enters its sixth year in 2017.

George Williamson said: “Cinderella was the first production I created in the series, and I’m thrilled to be revisiting the choreography and reworking it for a brand new audience.

“I’m proud to be working with English National Ballet and the school to lead the way in creating tailor made productions for children, offering what for many will be their first experience of a ballet performance.”

There will be five performances over the two days that the show is on.

For further details or to book tickets in advance call 0844 871 3020 or visit www.atgtickets.com/oxford.