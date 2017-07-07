Big names perform at Buckingham literary festival

Some of the biggest names from the worlds of literature, politics and entertainment descended on Buckingham last weekend for the town’s second-ever literary festival.

Well-known writers such as Roger McGough, Peter James and Mark Lawson spoke at the festival which saw more than 25 different events taking place at multiple venues across the town over three days.

Children's author, Dame Jacqueline Wilson, speaking at Buckingham Literary Festival.

The University of Buckingham’s vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon and Speaker of the House of Commons and Buckingham MP John Bercow were among the big local names involved.

Children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson proved a big draw entertaining a family audience in the festival tent on Saturday July 1.

Jacqueline said: “I really enjoyed speaking at the Buckingham Literary Festival last weekend. It was great to meet my readers and their families and have the opportunity to answer their questions.

“It was a wonderful event and I really enjoyed visiting Buckingham, particularly on such a beautiful weekend.”

Dragonsitter author, Josh Lacey and illustrator, Garry Parsons, at Buckingham Library as part of Buckingham Literary Festival.

One of the other highlights of the festival was Dragonsitter author Josh Lacey at Buckingham library.

Josh, who also wrote Island of Thieves, entertained youngsters during a free event.

He was joined for the show by illustrator Garry Parsons whose drawings helped bring the characters to life.

The pair were promoting their latest book The Dragonsitter Detective and more than 40 children attended.

Sue Duhig, from Buckingham Library, said: “It was a highly entertaining event which was terrific fun.

“It was enjoyed by children and adults alike and we hope for more next year.”

Heather Adams, one of the festival’s organisers said: “We are delighted with the success of this year’s festival.

“From Poetry in the Pub to French resistance fighters over afternoon tea to Midsummer Night’s Dream in the garden, our wide range of authors and events meant there was something for everyone.

Dragonsitter author, Josh Lacey, at Buckingham Library as part of Buckingham Literary Festival.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, patrons, friends, volunteers, authors and visitors who all contributed to the amazing success of the festival.

“We look forward to welcoming them all back next year.”