5 things to in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the things that will happen in Aylesbury area.

1 Theatre

Gilbert & Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance 7.45pm Friday November 3 and 3pm Sunday November 5; and HMS Pinafore, 7.45pm Saturday November 4, Thame Players Theatre

Opera Anywhere presents this double bill. In Pirates of Penzance an unfortunate case of mishearing results in a dramatic change of direction for Frederic who sets course to become a ‘pirate ‘instead of a ‘pilot’! HMS Pinafore is a tale of love across different social classes. Josephine is the captain’s daughter and has fallen for a lowly sailor, Ralph. Her father, however, has different ideas ... Tickets £16, concessions £14 and £10 available from Spear Travels in Greyhound Walk or call 01844 217228 or online:

www.thameplayers.co.uk

2 Craft

MK Handmade and Vintage Winter Extravaganza, in front of John Lewis, Milton Keynes Shopping Centre, 9am-6pm Saturday November 4 and 10.30am-5pm Sunday November 5

The Middleton Hall in front of John Lewis is transformed into a huge treasure trove of 128 indoor market stalls, all hosting hand picked exhibitors. A paradise for lovers of the unique and unusual, crammed with an eclectic mix of thousands of high quality handcrafted and vintage, retro and antique bargains. Every item is a one off and no retail items are permitted, making it the perfect alternative to High Street shopping.

www.mk-handmade-and-vintage.co.uk

3 Fireworks

Various locations, Friday November 3

1st Bierton Scouts at the Sports and Recreation Ground, Burcott Lane, Bierton, gates open 7pm, bonfire lit 7.15pm, fireworks at 7.45pm. Adults £5, children £2.50, under threes free. At Great Missenden School there will be a bonfire and firework extravaganza with fairground rides, raffle, BBQ, hog roast and bar. Gates open at 5pm, family ticket (two adults, three children) £25

www.gmfireworks.co.uk

4 Fireworks

Various locations, Saturday November 4

There will be fireworks and a bonfire at Eskdale Road, Stoke Mandeville, gates open 5pm. Adults £4, children £3, seniors £3, disabled £3, under fives free. Tring’s Festival of Fire will be at the Tring Park Cricket Club on London Road from 5.30 - 8.30pm. With food stalls, beer tent, live music and bonfire. Buy tickets from www.tringfireworks.co.uk. Brill Fireworks Display takes place at the Sports and Social Club on the playing fields. A lantern procession leaves The Pheasant at 5.45pm, fireworks start at 7pm. £6 per person, £20 for a family of four, www.brillscouts.org.uk. Long Crendon Fireworks is being held on the school field in Chilton Road, gates open 5pm. With fish and chips, hot dogs and nachos, a tuck shop with sweets and hot chocolate and a bar selling beer and mulled wine. Pitstone and Ivinghoe Fireworks will be held at the football pavilion in Marsworth Road, gates open 6pm, bonfire lit at 6.45pm and fireworks from 7.15pm. BBQ, mulled wine, beer, tea, coffee, cakes,plus attractions for little ones. Tickets £15 for a family, £5 individuals.

www.ivinghoeentertainments.org.uk

5 Music at Lunchtime

St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Felicity Vincent (cello) and Oliver Davies (piano). Admission £4, under 18s free.