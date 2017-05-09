5 things to do in Buckinghamshire and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in and around the Buckinghamshire

1. Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Two young musicians, Gemma Connor on cello (pictured right in circle) and Sally Halsey on piano will perform in the parish church. Their recital is one to eagerly anticipate, not least because they are playing two of the greatest of all cello sonatas, Beethoven’s A minor op 69 and Brahms’ F major op 99, along with Schumann’s Adagio and Allegro op 70. Admission £4, under 18s free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

2. Fair

May Maker’s Fair, Queens Park Arts Centre, Aylesbury, 10am - 4pm Saturday (May 13)

Arts and crafts created by the centre’s students, tutors, volunteers and staff will be on show to view and buy including ceramics, jewellery, fabrics and carpentry. In addition to the arts and crafts there will be live music and maypole dancing, a barbecue, pitchers of Pimms, cream teas, homemade cakes for sale and art activities for children to enjoy. Local ceramicist Elaine Wells (pictured above) will open the event and host live pottery demonstrations during the day. Entry to the fair is £2 (£1 for members and concessions). Under 14s will be admitted for free, but there will be a small charge for attending the arts activities. All profits from the event will go toward the centre’s continuing fundraising campaign.

www.qpc.org

3. Genealogy

Bucks Genealogical Society, Southcourt Community Centre, Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury, 2-4pm Saturday (May 13)

Julian Hunt talks about The Hubbards of Addington and reveals his discoveries of bankers, Russian merchants, Liberals, religious enthusiasts, fights for the faith and school founders. Doors open at 2pm for research, advice and chat. The talk starts at 2.45pm and goes on until 4pm. Refreshments will be available following the talk. Entry for BGS members is free, non members entry is £1. For further details call 01844 291631 or check the website.

www.bucksgs.org.uk

4. Dance

Richard Alston Dance Company, Oxford Playhouse, 7.30pm Friday (May 12) and Saturday (May 13)

The world renowned dance company returns to Oxford Playhouse with a brand new programme of critically acclaimed work. Split into three dances, the show features work inspired by some of the world’s greatest composers and includes an appearance by BBC Young Dancer of the Year grand finalist Vidya Patel. Tickets £11.50 to £22, discounts available.

Book online at www.oxfordplayhouse.com or call the box office on 01865 305305.

5. Music

Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Story, Elgiva Theatre, Chesham, 8pm Saturday (May 13)

Fisher Stevens and his band chart the story of Neil Diamond’s career as well as the man behind the songs, taking the audience on an unforgettable journey through his life and music. This spectacular evening will visit over five decades of musical gems including Love On The Rocks, Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue and America. Tickets cost £19.50, concessions £18.50 and can be booked online or at the box office.

www.elgiva.com, 01494 582900

