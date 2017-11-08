5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the things that will happen in Aylesbury area.

1 Art and Craft Fair

Queens Park Arts Centre, Aylesbury, 10am-4pm Saturday November 11

There will be a wide selection of the region’s best art and crafts to view and buy, including pottery, jewellery, textiles, woodwork, glass and paintings; ideal as a bespoke Christmas present or even as a special treat for yourself. As well as a wide range of exhibitors, the event will host creative art and craft activities for children and the centre’s Santa’s Grotto will be back, enabling youngsters to give their wish lists to the man himself. There will be homemade cakes on sale in the coffee bar and a barbecue will be running during the day selling hot food including a vegetarian option. Teas, fresh coffee and soft drinks will also be on sale, and the Limelight Theatre bar will be open in the afternoon for anyone wanting something a bit stronger. Free parking is available throughout the day either at the centre or at the nearby overflow site. Entry £2, members and concessions £1, under 14s free (however, there is a small charge for visiting Santa’s Grotto and attending the craft activities).

www.qpc.org

2 Family History

Bucks Genealogical Society, Southcourt Community Centre, Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury,

2pm, Saturday November 11

With all the stories that have been told of what life was like in the workhouse, was it really so bad compared to what life was like for some people in towns and villages of the time? This is the theme for the talk. Doors open at 2pm for expert advice and socialising, the talk starts at 2.30pm. Light refreshments available afterwards. Entry free to BGS members, £1 for non members.

www.bucksgs.org.uk

3 Christmas shopping

The Courtyard, Claydon Estate, Middle Claydon 5pm-8pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Late night Christmas shopping with an opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of the high street and shopping malls to choose unique, hand-crafted gifts in a friendly artistic community. The Courtyard will be lit with twinkling lights and beacons to create a magical atmosphere.

www.claydondestate.co.uk

4 Comedy

Jarlath Regan and Alex Smith, Thame Players Theatre, 7.45pm, Friday November 10

Organ Freeman is Jarlath’s ninth solo show and by far his biggest to date. Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe you may know him (pictured above) from television shows including Tonight at the Palladium, Russell Howard’s Good News and Goggle Box. Fellow comedian Alex Smith returns for a third year after two packed-out Fringe runs. After spending 28 years being told he isn’t one, Alex has set out to figure out exactly what constitutes a ‘real man’. Tickets £12, available from Spear Travels in Greyhound Walk or call 01844 217228 or online:

www.thameplayers.co.uk

5 Music at Lunchtime

St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Leo Appel (violin) and Julian Trevelyan (piano), still in their teens, are possibly the youngest musicians to have played in this series of concerts in recent years. Their programme is Brahms’ D minor Violin Sonata, Szymanowski’s exotically sensual Mythes and the runaway virtuosity of Wieniawski’s Polonaise Brillante in A. Admission £4, 18 years and under free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

