5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to the Aylesbury area

1 Halloween

Freaky Friday, Friars Square, Aylesbury, 11am - 3pm Friday October 27

Zany children’s entertainer Captain Calamity will perform his Wacky Wizard show outside BBs Coffee and Muffins at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm. The silly sorcerer will entertain youngsters with his conjuring calamities, shocking spells and tragic tricks. There will be balloons, puppetry, story telling and lots of slapstick. The shopping centre is inviting youngsters to join in a fancy dress competition, which will be judged by Captain Calamity during his shows. Offbeat comedy will be supplied by Uncle Doom, who will glide around on his grand piano entertaining shoppers with his ghoulish beats. The undead uncle is trapped between two worlds - his only escape is to recruit as many living beings as possible to join him in song. Floating around the shopping centre there will also be a pair of amiable ghosts fresh out of Ghoul School trying not to scare anyone too much. Youngsters can create something scary for Halloween at the free make and take workshop.

www.friarssquareshopping.com

2 Beer festival

Aylesbury Beer Festival,

Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, Friday October 27 and Saturday October 28

The 24th Aylesbury Beer Festival will offer real ale fans the chance to try local beers as well as award-winning ales and ciders from further afield, while raising vital funds for Florence Nightingale Hospice. The Saturday of the festival has entertainment for all the family, including the Sausage Festival and live music all day. Following an enthusiastic reception last year, Kings Farm Shop from Wendover will provide a range of delicious gourmet sausages to barbecue between 11am - 7pm. Tickets £5 in advance or £7 on the door. To book and for more information see online:

www.fnhospice.org.uk/aylesbury-beer-festival

3 Halloween

Free family fun, Market

Square, Aylesbury, 3pm-6pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Take your little monsters, aliens, ghosts, wizards and witches for an afternoon of free fun, courtesy of Aylesbury Town Council. Pantoween will be back with “it’s behind you” and “oh no it isn’t” gags and jokes, along with spooky magic and circus skills from the Great Gappo. Artists from Queens Park Arts Centre will guide Halloween lantern making. There will be games, activities and face painters. Prizes are in store for the best Halloween fancy dress costume and carved pumpkin, to be judged by the Mayor of Aylesbury at 5.30pm.

www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

4 Halloween

A Fete Worse Than Death, Waddesdon Manor, 10am-4pm Saturday October 28 and

Sunday October 29

A fang-tastic two-day Halloween party including live music, candy floss, face painting, photo booth, activities and games. Six local WI groups will also be there selling cakes and preserves Admission

and activity charges apply.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

5 Flowers

Aylesbury Flower Club, Aylesbury Grammar School, 7pm Monday October 30

Autumn Antics is the demonstration this month. All welcome, admission charge for non members. Refreshments available.

