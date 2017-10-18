5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the things that will happen in Aylesbury area.

1 Half term and Halloween

Horrible Halloween, Waddesdon Manor, 10am - 3pm Saturday October 21 - Sunday October 29

Waddesdon is offering a frighteningly fun time over halt term. One thousand pumpkins, grown especially for Waddesdon, will be available to paint or carve designs (£4 per pumpkin). From ghoulish grins to a menacing manor, the sky’s the limit. The Halloween trail will take visitors through the woods in search of Creatures of the Night (£2 per child). From the Snugglewump and Bumrox to a Maken or Squela, see how many creatures you can find to claim a special prize. Children’s author and illustrator Harriet Muncaster will be calling in on Wednesday, October 25, for a special reading of Isadora Moon Goes To School, the latest addition to her magical series. Half vampire, half fairy, Isadora Moon is perfect for Halloween. And if the little monsters fancy a treat, then there is a Spooky Afternoon Tea (£10 per child) in the Manor Restaurant or a warming cup of hot chocolate in the Wigwam Cafe. Admission to the grounds is £10 adults, £5 children, £25 family.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

2 Craft Fayre

WI Christmas Craft Fayre, The Street, AVDC, Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, 11am - 3pm Saturday October 28

Crafts, jewellery, cakes and goodies. Meet Mrs Christmas and her elf, post your letter to Santa. Win one of three beautiful handmade dolls in a raffle. Guess the weight of the home made Christmas cake, enjoy a drink and piece of WI cake in the Pop Up Cafe. Entry 50p, children free.

www.bucksfwi.org.uk

3 Quiz

Grendon Underwood Village Hall, Main Street, 7pm for 7.30pm Friday October 20

Charity quiz to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Tickets £12 includes quiz entry and meal. Tickets available by email:

charityquiz@hotmail.com

4 Ballet

Song of the Earth and La Sylphide, Milton Keynes Theatre, now through to Saturday October 21

Two works new to the English National Ballet’s repertoire. First performed in 1965, MacMillan’s choreography for Song of the Earth was different from anything he had previously devised. Featuring three central figures, a woman, a man and a Messenger in an exploration of life, death and renewal. La Sylphide sees James wake from a dream on the morning of his wedding to Effy to encounter a mysterious sylphide before him, setting off a fateful sequence of events. Tickets from £12. Box office 0844 871 7652.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

5 Half term and Halloween

Dark Arts feature, The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros Studios, Leavesden, now through to Sunday November 12

Fans of Death Eaters, daring duels and Halloween feasts can delve deeper than ever before as the tour hosts this special feature dedicated to the darker side of the Harry Potter film series. There are 100 floating pumpkins in the Great Hall, an exciting interactive live duel of wand combat and unique Death Eater costumes on display. Tickets must be pre-booked and all extra activities are included in the price. Call the studio tour’s visitor services team on 0345 084 0900 or book online:

www.wbstudiotour.co.uk

