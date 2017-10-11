5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the things that will happen in Aylesbury area.

1 Literature

Cliveden Literary Festival, Cliveden House, Berkshire, 10am - 6pm Saturday October 14 and 10.30am - 4.30pm Sunday October 15

This new festival focuses on politics and history. Welcoming a host of influential writers, the festival will revisit Cliveden’s illustrious literary past and continue the tradition of the house as a haven for lovers of literature. Speakers include acclaimed thriller writer Robert Harris, Booker prize winning novelist Ian McEwan, politician Michael Gove, journalist Tina Brown, historian Amanda Foreman, historical biographer Antonia Fraser and literary icon Sebastian Faulks. Tickets cost £95 for Saturday, £85 for Sunday or £170 for the full weekend. There is a student discount of 50 per cent on all tickets. To book call 07880 934145 or email info@clivedenliteraryfestival.org or go online where there are also details of the full programme:

clivedenliteraryfestival.org

2 Literature

Thame Arts & Literature Festival, at a variety of locations around the town, today (Wednesday) through to Sunday October 15

With speakers including BBC Radio 2 broadcaster Jeremy Vine, BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour presenter Dame Jenni Murray, historian Charles, Earl Spencer, actor Ray Brooks and DJ Mike Read. Events will take place at venues including The Spread Eagle, The Players Theatre and the town hall and include plays, discussions, music, adventure stories, a festival quiz and spots especially for children. Ticket prices vary. See website for full programme and to buy tickets:

www.talfestival.org

3 Railway

Model Railway Exhibition, The Cottesloe School, Aylesbury Road, Wing, 10.30am - 4.30pm Saturday October 14

Tring and District Model Railway Club hold their main TaD-Rail exhibition with around 20 model railway layouts ranging from the small N gauge up to larger O gauge trains and from main line locations to narrow gauge lines. There will also be stands selling items of model railway equipment, demonstrators and railway societies together with information and displays about the club. Free on site parking is available. The ‘Buffet Car’ will be open with a selection of light re-freshments and drinks. Admission £6 adults, £3.50 children (five to 18), £14 family ticket (two plus two).

www.tdmrc.co.uk

4 Comedy

Only Fools and Boycie, Limelight Theatre, Aylesbury, 8pm Friday October 13

Fans of Only Fools and Horses can enjoy an evening with actor John Challis who presents a special one man show. He will reveal secrets from the set of one of the greatest sitcoms of all time as well as a wealth of stories and anecdotes from across his dazzling career on stage and screen. Tickets £15. Box office 01296 424332.

www.qpc.org

5 History

Bucks Genealogical Society, Southcourt Community Centre, Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury, 2pm Saturday October 14

Wycombe historian Mike Dewey talks about the growth of the town in the 19th century and what drew people there. The talk starts at 2.30pm. BGS members free, non members welcome, £1, payable at the door. Refreshments available.

www.bucksgs.org.uk

