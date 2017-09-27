5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events in and around the Aylesbury area.

1 Food

Thame Food Festival, Thame Showground, Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1

Originally based in the town centre, this festival has been going since 2008 and last year attracted 28,000 visitors. This year the festival is relocating to the show ground and extending the programme over two days. More than 170 artisan producers plus demonstrations from leading chefs and bakers will be on site. Saturday will be dedicated to chefs and Sunday is focused on bakers. Other attractions will include a Botanical Gin Garden, a Pop Up Pub with local craft lager on tap, the Big Thame Bake and a fun dog show. The Milk Shed is also relocating from Weston on the Green to the show ground for the duration of the festival with a pop up restaurant offering such favourites as deep filled cheesy tart and amazing spicy chorizo with aioli. Entrance to the festival is £5. Children under 16 free. Full details on the website.

www.thamefoodfestival.co.uk

2 Music

Stars Are Rising – the Live Tour, Players Theatre, Thame, 7.45pm, Friday, September 29

Joanna Forest (pictured right) is a young rising star. In March her debut album, Stars Are Rising, beat world famous singers Alfie Boe and Andrea Boccelli to the number one spot for classical albums. Tickets £10, available from Spear Travels in Greyhound Walk or on 01844 217228.

www.thameplayers.co.uk

3 Musical theatre

Cilla The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, now through to Saturday, September 30

After opening earlier this month at The Empire in Liverpool (pictured above), this musical based on the early singing career of Cilla Black is now on tour. The stage show is based on the acclaimed television mini-series starring Sheridan Smith. The stage production sees Kara Lily Hayworth taking over the role of the Liverpudlian singer. The show follows the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky yet incredible rise to fame. The musical score is the ultimate sound track of the Sixties including Cilla’s greatest hits. Evening shows at 7.30pm, matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets from £15. Box office 0844 871 7652.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

4 Comedy

Improv Comedy Evening, Limelight Theatre, Aylesbury, 8pm, Sunday, October 1

Led by tutor and professional improviser David Pustansky this evening features students from Queens Park Arts Centre’s weekly drama class. The show promises to be a night full of silliness, featuring games and exercises in the style of Who’s Line Is It Anyway? with plenty of chances for the audience to direct the fun and even join the cast on stage. Tickets £5, concessions £4. Box office 01296 424332.

www.qpc.org

5 Theatre

Things I Know To Be True, Oxford Playhouse, tonight (Wednesday) through to Saturday, September 30

This is a story of family and marriage told through the eyes of four grown siblings, struggling to define themselves beyond their parents’ love and expectations. But the changing seasons bring home some shattering truths. Age guideline 14-plus. Tickets £11.50 to £28. Box office 01865 305305.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

