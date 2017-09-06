5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the things that will happen in Aylesbury area,

1 Heritage Open Days

Aylesbury town centre, Saturday September 9 and Sunday September 10

Get behind the closed doors to some of Aylesbury’s oldest and/or most fascinating buildings and places including the Judges Lodgings, crown court, county hall tower block, Aylesbury cemetery, Waterside theatre, old County Hall, St Mary’s Church, the county museum, the Friends Meeting House and the mayor’s parlour. The weekend is filled with tours, talks, exhibitions and events, offering something for everyone. All events are free but some tours have to be booked. Full listings of locations, opening and tour times and accessibility can be found online:

www.heritageopendays.org.uk

2 Tudor Fayre

Buckinghamshire County Museum, Aylesbury, 11am - 4pm Sunday September 10

For the first time ever in Aylesbury you can power a model replica of Leonardo Da Vinci’s flying machine (above) - will it fly or won’t it? It all depends on man power and a very long piece of rope. The flying machine will be on display alongside a host of Leonardo’s other forward thinking life changing inventions, drawings and predictions at the county museum. The history of the Tudors is brought to life with a range of interactive displays, courtesy of the town council and it’s all free. Meet the ‘common folk’ whose skills in leather work, felt making, medicine and barbering helped keep the country on its feet. There are also the ‘grand folk’ with their fine hats and silk clothes, with tales of the high seas, exquisite banquets and the life of luxury. King Henry VIII will also be in attendance. To lighten the mood, Pete the Fool will be making an appearance along with the Capriol Dancers, falconry, traditional music, swordsmen, stilt walkers and crafts.

www.heritageopendays.org.uk

3 Family History

Bucks Genealogical Society, Southcourt Community Centre, Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury, 2pm Saturday September 9

The meeting is called Free Family History For You and explains how to make the most of the millions of entries on Family Search, a free site from the Church of Latter Day Saints. Expert advice, research and chat. Refreshments available for a small charge following the talk. BGS members entry free, non members £1.

www.bucksgs.org.uk

4 Theatre

The Browning Version, Thame Players Theatre, 7.45pm Tuesday September 12 - Saturday September 16

Terence Rattigan’s classic play is set in a public school and centres around Andrew Crocker-Harris, an ineffectual master who is despised by his unfaithful wife and is refused a pension when he retires due to ill health. Tickets £9 from Spear Travels. Box office 01844 217228.

www.thameplayers.co.uk

5 Music at Lunchtime

St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

The return of the popular lunchtime classical concerts after the summer break with the all female Behn Quartet, a young international string quartet with members from England, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Wales performing Haydn’s D major Quartet op 64/3 The Lark and Ravel’s sensual String Quartet.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk