5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the things that will happen in Aylesbury area over the next week

1 Agriculture

Bucks County Show, Weedon Park, near Aylesbury 8am - 6pm tomorrow (Thursday August 31)

Our annual county show is a showpiece for the best of the countryside, with plenty of cattle and sheep on display, plus an equestrian show with five rings and 80 classes. On top of that there is a home and garden marquee, over 200 trade stands, a shopping marquee, rural craft marquee and a food hall. In the main ring this year the Household Cavalry Musical Ride will perform and as this is the 150th show there will be a display of Farming Through The Ages. Car parking is free and there is also a free bus service for those who prefer not to take their car. Free buses will run from Station Way in Aylesbury to the showground from 9.30am. Show ticket prices on the day are £17 for adults, £6 for children aged five to 16 (under fives are admitted free), £14 for OAPs and £40 for groups (two adults and two children). Online ticket prices are cheaper and can be purchased up to midnight tonight (Wednesday).

www.buckscountyshow.co.uk

2 Open Day

Queens Park Arts Centre, Aylesbury, 11am - 3pm Saturday September 2

Discover a new hobby at one of the country’s top arts hotspots as the centre opens its doors for this free event. Tutors and students will be on hand in the studio spaces to demonstrate a diverse variety of crafts and artistic activities, as well as giving visitors a chance to have a go themselves. Activities will include pottery, woodwork, needlecraft, painting, drawing, jewellery making and mixed crafts. There will also be a showcase of performing arts classes including music from Queens Park’s Jazz Band and the Guitar Club, live demonstrations from Circus Skills students and a performance by members of Unbound, the centre’s in-house theatre company. Students from the Susan Diane School of Dance will also perform during the event, which coincides with the official opening of the centre’s new dance studio.

www.qpc.org

3 Driving for little ones

Speedway Fun, Market Square, Aylesbury, 11am - 3pm tomorrow (Thursday August 31)

For all budding car enthusiasts, ride around on roller cars, then see how fast you can complete a pit stop and beat your friends on the F1 simulator. £2.50 for up to four hours of fun.

www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk

4 Classic thriller

Ruth Rendell’s A Judgement In Stone, Oxford Playhouse, Monday September 4 - Saturday September 9

Currently doing the rounds at our theatres, if you have missed the show so far, here’s another chance to catch it. Telling the story of Eunice, who joins a wealthy family as their housekeeper. But she has long hidden secrets. Tickets from £15. Box office 01865 305305.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

5 Architecture

An afternoon talk with Dr Alan Powers ‘Modern Houses - the Smooth and the Hairy’, in Haddenham Methodist Church and then Turn End garden, 2.30pm Saturday, September 2

Mr Powers writes and lectures on art, architecture and design, mainly of the 20th century. He grew up in a smooth Modern house but has lived in a Georgian one in London for nearly 35 years. Tea and cakes at Turn End included. £20, booking required. Email:

turnendtrustevents@gmail.com

